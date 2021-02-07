Signing Day Flashback: 2017

Wednesday was the second national letter of intent signing day for high school football players. It was a quiet day for both OU and OSU, with both teams filling their classes back on the early signing date in December. That wasn’t the case back in 2017, the final year before the early December date was put in place.

We opened up the KFOR archives to check in with then OU head coach Bob Stoops and OSU coach Mike Gundy about their classes. Including signees like CeeDee Lamb, Marquise Brown, Kenneth Murray, Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Malcolm Rodriguez. Among others.

As he’s done for nearly two decades, Brian Brinkley looks back on the Sooners and Cowboys signing classes from four years ago.