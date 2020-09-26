SILVER ALERT: 75 year old woman with dementia missing

Lana Tyree left her home in the area of NW 122nd and N. Meridian around 3 p.m. on Friday. She went toward 707 NE 42nd to meet with a friend. She was reported missing when a group contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The group exaplined that she never met up with the friend. She has early stage dementia, but does not take medication for her condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police immediately at (405) 297-1000.

She is 5 ft 4 in and wighs around 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black OSU shirt with a grey long sleeve underneath and blue jeans. She is possibly driving a 2004 Jeep Wrangler 2 door Tan/Lt. Green with the tag FYM882.