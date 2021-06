Update: Silver alert canceled for 84-year-old Midwest City man

UPDATE: The silver alert for Peter Cramer has been canceled after he was located.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing Midwest City man.

Officials say 84-year-old Peter Cramer was last seen shortly before midnight on Sunday in the 700 block of Briarcrest Dr. in Midwest City.

Investigators say Cramer was last seen driving a silver 2005 Honda S2000 two-door convertible with Oklahoma license plate “EMW329.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.