Silver alert issued for man who walked away from assisted living center

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee are searching for a man who walked away from an assisted living center.

Officials with Muskogee County issued a silver alert for 73-year-old Ernest Couch.

Couch was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Brookdale Home in Muskogee.

Couch, who has a full beard, was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and a gray shirt with blue sleeves.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

