Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old Muskogee woman who suffers from schizophrenia, believed to be in danger

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman who is missing and believed to be in danger.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Sherri Kirk.

Kirk went missing at around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, from the 7800 block of Sallie Brown Road in Muskogee, according to the news release.

She was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan Altima bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CV7564.

Kirk is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia. She is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

Please immediately call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202 if you have seen Kirk or have information on her whereabouts.