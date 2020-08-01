Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Seminole man believed to be in danger and heading to OKC

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Seminole man who is believed to be in danger of injury or death.

Mitchell McAnally, 66, was last seen at noon Saturday driving from Seminole to Oklahoma City, according to the Silver Alert.

McAnally has a proven medical or physical disability and is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a red logo, blue jeans, silver tennis shoes and a black hat.

He is driving a brown 1996 Buick Century bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number HGG734.

If you have seen McAnally or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Seminole Police Department at (405) 382-3434.