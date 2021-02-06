Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man after he was reported missing Saturday.
Authorities say Bobby Mills was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday and is possibly wearing a cowboy hat, t-shirt and jeans.
Mills reportedly suffers from dementia.
If you have any infomation, please contact the Ada Police Department.
