Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County man

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Earnest Gaines, 79, after he was reported missing Sunday.
According to authorities, Gaines was last seen getting into his truck around 2 a.m. Sunday in Noble.
Gaines is reportedly wearing a hat, blue coveralls and work boots. He also has a “brindle pit bill type” dog with him.
Gaines was last seen driving a dark blue 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number HWQ022.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old suffers from dementia which has progressed in last few days.
Call (405) 701-8916 if you have any information.
