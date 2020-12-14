Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County man

News
Posted: / Updated:

A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old, Earnest Gaines after he was reported missing Sunday. Pic from Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Earnest Gaines, 79, after he was reported missing Sunday.

According to authorities, Gaines was last seen getting into his truck around 2 a.m. Sunday in Noble.

Gaines is reportedly wearing a hat, blue coveralls and work boots. He also has a “brindle pit bill type” dog with him.

Gaines was last seen driving a dark blue 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number HWQ022.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old suffers from dementia which has progressed in last few days.

Call (405) 701-8916 if you have any information.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter