Silver Alert issued for missing Creek County man

Picture courtesy of Creek County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert has been issued for Ronnie Cole. According to authorities, he was last seen November 7 in Bristow, Oklahoma.

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Creek County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old, Ronnie Cole.

According to officials, Cole was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7 on State Highway 16 near Bristow.

Authorities say Cole may be staying with a friend named Bojac or Brian Waddell in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

If you have any information about Cole’s location, contact the Creek County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 224- 4964

