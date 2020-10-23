Silver Alert issued for missing Major County man

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Major County officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year old man Friday afternoon.

John Alvin Edwards was last seen on 243096 East Country Road 48 in Major County on Friday at 9:00 a.m. He was on his way from his home to Fairview to get fuel.

John Alvin Edwards

Edwards was last seen wearing blue overalls, longed sleeved blue plaid shirt with pearl snaps, slip shoes and a coat.

He was driving a burnt orange 2000 Ford F-350 Pickup with a flatbed, hay arms, and cake feeder on the back. He also had a black lab female dog named peaches with him. The truck’s tag is EHF 403.

John Edwards’ pickup

He has a history of dementia and has recently suffered a stroke.

If you have seen him please contact law enforcement.