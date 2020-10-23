Silver Alert issued for missing Major County man

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Major County officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year old man Friday afternoon.
John Alvin Edwards was last seen on 243096 East Country Road 48 in Major County on Friday at 9:00 a.m. He was on his way from his home to Fairview to get fuel.
Edwards was last seen wearing blue overalls, longed sleeved blue plaid shirt with pearl snaps, slip shoes and a coat.
He was driving a burnt orange 2000 Ford F-350 Pickup with a flatbed, hay arms, and cake feeder on the back. He also had a black lab female dog named peaches with him. The truck’s tag is EHF 403.
He has a history of dementia and has recently suffered a stroke.
If you have seen him please contact law enforcement.