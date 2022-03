OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Oklahoma City.

George Kofa was last seen around 3:00 a.m. near Northeast 11th and North Kelham Avenue.

Kofa is 77-years-old, 5 foot 11 and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-colored striped shirt and possibly a hat.

If seen, please contact authorities immediately.