Silver Alert issued for missing Rogers County man

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old, George Karnes.

Officials say Karnes was last seen on 107th Street near Owasso around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

He is believed to be in a 2006 Buick TRZ with Oklahoma license plate BBM817.

Authorities say Karnes has dementia and is legally blind. He also owns weapons and it is unknown if Karnes took any with him.

If you have any information or know of Karnes’ whereabouts, call authorities immediately.

