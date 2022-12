OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in SW Oklahoma City.

Sunnye Wingo, 80, was last seen at SW Medical Center around 3:30 pm and hasn’t been seen since.

Wingo is 5 foot 8 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink heavy coat.

If seen, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department immediately.