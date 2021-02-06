Silver Alert issued for Seminole County woman

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Ruth Louie of Seminole County.
Louie is an 82-year-old black female last seen wearing a red coat, blue shirt and red pants.
She was last seen getting into a white Nissan Altima on Highway 270, heading toward Wewoka, at noon on February 4th.
DPS describes her as being “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”
Stay with KFOR for updates.
Latest Stories
- Super Bowl ads may look a bit different this year
- Hate football? Here’s what to watch instead of the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic surpass 400,000 with 2,053 new cases reported by OSDH; 51 additional COVID-related deaths
- How cute! Penguins tour Super Bowl Experience
- Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: How Chiefs plan to beat Tom Brady