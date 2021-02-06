Silver Alert issued for Seminole County woman

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Ruth Louie of Seminole County.

Louie is an 82-year-old black female last seen wearing a red coat, blue shirt and red pants.

She was last seen getting into a white Nissan Altima on Highway 270, heading toward Wewoka, at noon on February 4th.

DPS describes her as being “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

