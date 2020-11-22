Silver Alert Issued

A silver alert for Erika Jacoba has been issued by the Tulsa police department. She is a white woman in her 80s. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. She was last seen at I-44 and the Drumright Kellyville exit of the Turner Turnpike. She is believed to be driving a 2004 silver car with the license plate BEU252. She has a physical or mental disability and may be in imminent danger if she is not found. If you have any information that may help please call the Tulsa police department at (918) 596-9222.

