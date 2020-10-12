Silver Alert canceled after Oklahoma woman found at appointment

On Monday afternoon, officials say Gregg was found at her dialysis appointment and is doing well.

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year old woman.

Police report Molly Gregg’s doctor says missed a dialysis treatment which they say will cause rapid mental declination.

There is a partial description of what Molly was wearing when she was last seen and that is a green and white blouse.

She was last seen at Rodolphos in Cushing on Oct. 10. according to police.

She drives a 2001 R33 Lexis Oklahoma tag number CUSH36

No picture of Molly Greg was provided by law enforcement.

Contact police if you see her or know her whereabouts.

