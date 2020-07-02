Silver Dollar City employees test positive for COVID-19 after reopening

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) – Silver Dollar City says it has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the park’s reopening on June 13.

The Branson theme park said in its statement:

Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time. We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols. Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19. We have no additional statements at this time.

If you’re planning to go to Silver Dollar City Attractions here are some guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19:

We are managing and reducing attendance capacity, ride capacity and traffic in restaurants, shops, queue lines, restrooms and walkways

We are requiring masks for ages 3 and up, with some exceptions such as when eating & drinking, riding water rides & slides and inside our Relaxation Station

We are conducting contactless temperature screening and health assessment for guests, hosts and vendors before entering the park

We have added hand sanitation and portable hand washing stations across the park, creating more sanitation opportunities

We are frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces with newly implemented sanitation protocol and increased dedicated staffing

We have added directional signage, social distancing signage and hygiene signage in public and employee areas