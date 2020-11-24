Silver monolith found in extremely remote part of Utah desert

MYSTERY WIRE –– Days after being found in an extremely remote part of the desert in Utah, questions about a large silver monolith standing in hard rock remain.

The Utah Highway Patrol was recently assisting in a bighorn sheep count, using one of its helicopters. While flying one of the crew in the helicopter noticed something shiny sticking out of the desert.

Now the Utah Department of Public Safety has issued a news release about the strange discovery.

(Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

On November 18, 2020, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to conduct a count of big horn sheep in a portion of southeastern Utah.

While on this mission, they spotted an unusual object and landed nearby to investigate further.

The crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock.

The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there.

The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue.

It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from.

The Bureau of Land Management will be determining if they need to investigate further. Utah Department of Public Safety

The origin of the Utah monolith remains a mystery.

(Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

LATEST STORIES: