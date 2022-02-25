BLACK HILLS, South Dakota (Storyful, KFOR) – Custer State Park posted a video to Facebook showing a giant herd of elk running gracefully across a prairie in Black Hills, South Dakota.

The park posted on February 23rd, “Simply amazing seeing this herd of elk move across our prairie.”

South Dakota’s elk population is around 7,000. Here in Oklahoma, it’s estimated that about 5,000 elk call our state home.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website, “In Oklahoma, the largest free-ranging elk herds in Oklahoma can be found on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, as well as at Pushmataha, Cookson Hills, Spavinaw and Cherokee wildlife management areas. Small herds also inhabit private land in Kiowa, Comanche and Caddo counties.”