OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM.

OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed.

The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene.

One person fled on foot, while the other three were transported to OU Medical with their status of injuries unknown.

Investigators are suspecting the crash was DUI related.

KFOR will continue to update as more information comes.