SHFELA, Israel (KFOR/Storyful) – A sinkhole opened at the bottom of a swimming pool during a private party in Shfela in central Israel. The receding water pulled one man into the sinkhole to his death. Another man is still missing.

After a four-hour rescue operation, the body of 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, from Tel Aviv, was found underground at the end of a 50-foot tunnel.

Rescuers say the operation took longer than expected due to fears that the sinkhole would further collapse. They first had to build a supportive structure before they could enter.

The pool party was held for employees of a private company.

There were six people in the pool during the collapse, when the entire pool drained within seconds. Witnesses say they watched as two men and inflatables were sucked into the hole.

Police are looking into whether the pool was operating with proper licensing.