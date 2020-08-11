Six people arrested following violent robbery, assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say six people have been arrested following a violent robbery.

On Monday afternoon, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave. following a reported robbery.

The victim told investigators that he had agreed to meet someone at the complex in order to sell an item.

When the victim knocked on the door, a man answered and pulled him inside the apartment.

The victim says he was robbed and pistol whipped before being pushed out of the door. Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.

Officials say they were able to arrest all six suspects and recovered two stolen guns in the process.

Authorities say if you plan to sell something, you should do it in a public location like a police station parking lot.

