Six Sooners and Cowboys Are Drafted in Final Day of NFL Draft

The final day of the NFL Draft saw three Sooners and three Cowboys hear their names called.

The first name off the board was Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson joins Ronnie Perkins in New England with the Patriots. Stevenson was taken 120th overall.

Six picks later, Carolina got solidified their backfield when they drafted OSU all-American Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers will pair him with Christian McCaffrey. Hubbard admitted he’d battled injuries, but added during his press conference that this upcoming season will be his best yet.

Following that, Tylan Wallace was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. He was taken 131st overall in the fourth round. Wallace owns the ninth most receiving yards in Big 12 history.

Six picks later, ironically, the first defensive back went off the board from the state. Tre Brown was taken 137th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Brown became the first OU DB drafted since 2015.

In the sixth round Rodarius Williams finally heard his name called by the New York Giants. Williams owns the sixth most pass break ups in OSU history. He was selected 201st overall.

The last player drafted from Oklahoma was Tre Norwood, 245th overall in the seventh round, by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Norwood’s selection marks the first time in ten years the Sooners have had two defensive backs drafted in the same draft.

Free agent deals flew fast after the draft wrapped up. OSU LB Calvin Bundage signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His teammate and position partner Amen Ogbongbemiga signed a deal with the LA Chargers. OU offensive lineman Adrian Ealy signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. OSU WR Dillon Stoner agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. And lastly, OSU defensive lineman Cameron Murray signed on with the Arizona Cardinals.