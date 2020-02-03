Skeletal remains found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma

HARTSHORNE, Okla. (AP) – Skeletal remains have been found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said in a news release that it was asked by the Latimer County Sheriff’s office to investigate after the unidentified remains were found Saturday morning in a creek east of Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The agency said the remains were sent to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office in an effort to identify the person.

34.845098 -95.557481