SLIDESHOW: Funny memes of Bernie Sanders and his Inaugural mittens is the gift that keeps on giving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The photo of Bernie Sanders wearing his mittens and big puffy coat at the Inauguration is the gift that keeps on giving! Thanks to Sanders’ practical clothing choices on a cold Washington day, he is the center of an endless amount of memes.

In the now viral photo, Sanders is sitting in his chair at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Inauguration, all bundled up in his big coat and mittens. The altered photos/memes show the same thing, but instead, Sanders is sitting next to the Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves, or he’s sitting next to the Golden Girls, or he’s placed in a casino, or a front yard, or he’s sitting on the iron throne from Game of Thrones. There are so many ways people are getting creative.

It’s all so funny! Below is a slideshow of some of the funnier memes we came across.

The now-iconic mittens Sanders wore to the Inauguration have sold out, according to the mitten maker.

Vermont teacher Jen Ellis skyrocketed to social media fame Wednesday after Sanders was spotted wearing the striped mittens she makes by hand. Ellis crafts the mittens from repurposed wool sweaters and lines them with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.