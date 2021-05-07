Slow-speed chase ends in the metro with one in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police were involved in a pursuit in the metro.

The slow-speed chase ended at Penn and Britton.

During the pursuit, an officer managed to throw stop sticks out near the intersection at NW 63rd and May as speeds didn’t go over 35 mph.

The driver did pull over at one point in the parking lot of a business.

Once in the in the parking lot the suspect got out of the car, walked around, then returned to the care and drove off even though he was surrounded by police cars.

The suspect then drove to the Walmart parking lot at NW Penn and Britton where he once again got out of the vehicle.

He was taken into custody after a brief scuffle.

This is a developing story. We will have more coverage and information as it is released.