Smithsonian will display Star Wars X-Wing in 2022

The X-Wing on loan from Lucasfilm in the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. Courtesy, Smithsonian Institute.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The National Air and Space Museum will take visitors to a galaxy far, far away starting next year.

The museum announced it will display an X-Wing prop from the most recent Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s a 37 foot long screen-used vehicle, a news release said. There’s no firm date on when it will be on display at the museum in Washington, D.C., but the Smithsonian says it will be “late” 2022.

Between now and then, the starfighter will be reconditioned. Visitors can see the work being done now at the museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, which is located in Virginia.