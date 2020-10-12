Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rap icon Snoop Dogg has launched a campaign to urge voters to get their 2020 Presidential Election mail-in ballots to area drop boxes in plenty of time.

In a new 60-second ad as part of the Democratic National Committee, Snoop Dogg delivers the message with a slight remix of his 2004 hit song, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” — showing voters dropping off their votes and explaining the importance of the process.

“The most important thing for you to do to affect change? VOTE,” one woman announces.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We need every single American to get out there and vote,” the rapper said in a statement, according to The Hill. “It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

The ad directs voters to the iwillvote.com/locate site to find drop box locations near them.

Snoop Dogg and the DNC’s push to get mail-in ballots sent and counted come as requests for ballots nationwide reach record numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic — in addition to Pres. Donald Trump posing doubt over their validity.

In June, Trump said mail-in ballots posed the “biggest risk” to his re-election and claimed the votes would result in “fraud like you’ve never seen.”

Despite these claims, the nonpartisan public policy organization Brennan Center reports voter-fraud — both in-person and mail-in — is “extremely rare.” Overall, the study found only 31 instances of fraud found in a billion ballots cast.

