Snow expected to continue throughout the day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although Oklahoma City has already received a record amount of snowfall, meteorologists say more snow is expected to hit the state as the day continues.

Just before 9 a.m., officials with the National Weather Service announced that 4.5 inches of snow was recorded at Will Rogers World Airport. Officials say that amount smashed the previous record for Feb. 5.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. for most of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the following counties:

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

McClain

Murray

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Atoka

Beckham

Blaine

Bryan

Coal

Custer

Dewey

Garfield

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Love

Major

Marshall

Noble

Roger Mills

Washita.

Meteorologists expect the heaviest snow and sleet to move out on Wednesday morning. There will be a lull around noon before another band of snow moves into central and southern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing and road conditions will worsen. A final band of snow or flurries will be possible Wednesday evening before we dry out.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens tonight resulting in snow-packed roads turning into ice! Sunshine returns Thursday, which will help melt snow. Highs will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.