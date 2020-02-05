Snow expected to continue throughout the day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although Oklahoma City has already received a record amount of snowfall, meteorologists say more snow is expected to hit the state as the day continues.
Just before 9 a.m., officials with the National Weather Service announced that 4.5 inches of snow was recorded at Will Rogers World Airport. Officials say that amount smashed the previous record for Feb. 5.
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. for most of the state.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the following counties:
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garvin
- Grady
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- McClain
- Murray
- Oklahoma
- Payne
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties:
- Atoka
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Bryan
- Coal
- Custer
- Dewey
- Garfield
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Johnston
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Love
- Major
- Marshall
- Noble
- Roger Mills
- Washita.
Meteorologists expect the heaviest snow and sleet to move out on Wednesday morning. There will be a lull around noon before another band of snow moves into central and southern Oklahoma this afternoon.
Temperatures will stay below freezing and road conditions will worsen. A final band of snow or flurries will be possible Wednesday evening before we dry out.
Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens tonight resulting in snow-packed roads turning into ice! Sunshine returns Thursday, which will help melt snow. Highs will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.