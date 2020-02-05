Snow expected to continue throughout the day

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although Oklahoma City has already received a record amount of snowfall, meteorologists say more snow is expected to hit the state as the day continues.

Just before 9 a.m., officials with the National Weather Service announced that 4.5 inches of snow was recorded at Will Rogers World Airport. Officials say that amount smashed the previous record for Feb. 5.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. for most of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the following counties:

  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cleveland
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Hughes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Kiowa
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Oklahoma
  • Payne
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole
  • Stephens
  • Tillman. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties:

  • Atoka
  • Beckham
  • Blaine
  • Bryan
  • Coal
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Johnston
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Love
  • Major
  • Marshall
  • Noble
  • Roger Mills
  • Washita.

Meteorologists expect the heaviest snow and sleet to move out on Wednesday morning. There will be a lull around noon before another band of snow moves into central and southern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing and road conditions will worsen. A final band of snow or flurries will be possible Wednesday evening before we dry out.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens tonight resulting in snow-packed roads turning into ice! Sunshine returns Thursday, which will help melt snow. Highs will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.

