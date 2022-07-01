WILTSHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – In an adorable video from a rescue farm in Whitshire, England, two baby animals are now the best of friends, one of whom is just two-days-old. A baby Polish chick shows its affection by standing on the head of a newborn lamb.

The baby chick, named Hawk, is seen perched on Snowdrop’s head, as their owner jokes, “I like this, I can get a good view from here…I can do head massages, as well.”

Snowdrop is a twin, born to an orphaned sheep named Bumblebee, who was also raised at Caenhill Countryside Centre.