Social media challenge dares users to ‘detox’ for 25 days for $2,500

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Millions of Facebook and Instagram users had to go hours without checking their feeds on Monday, but could you do it for 25 days straight?

Facebook, as well as subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, all suffered a six-hour outage Monday, forcing users to abstain. But a new social media challenge is paying people $2,500 if they can voluntarily stay off social media for 25 days.

All Home Connections, which is affiliated with AT&T, is trying to encourage the healthy use of social media and will reward one lucky applicant with the cash prize for pausing their social media use for nearly a full month.

The site says the winner will also be asked to set activity goals for their detox and use a mood tracker to reflect on the experience.

The Social Media Detox goes as follows:

Spend five days tracking your mood while using social media as normal.

For 25 days, delete social media apps from your phone and tablet.

During those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly and track your mood on the provided app and task sheet.

At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video.

You can apply to take part in the detox by submitting an application by Oct. 25 at noon MT.