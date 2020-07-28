Social media post calls state-issued PPE into question

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A social media post is making the rounds on Reddit right now showing pictures of outdated masks and other medical supplies and claiming it’s being sent from the state to Oklahoma hospitals.

The post has been getting a lot of traction on social media. A person claiming to be a materials manager for a hospital in Oklahoma claiming to have received PPE from the state that is past its expiration date, gloves that expired in 2014 and N95 masks that expire in 2018.

When we started asking questions, the original poster said we had permission to use pictures of the expired items. But then he said no, removed the post and has since not responded since.

When it comes to PPE, there are questions we want answers to. Like, is it legal to use PPE past its expiration date and is it safe?

“Honestly I would assume it’s fine more than I would assume it’s not fine, but I don’t know,” said Laura Cudd.

Cudd is the Owner of Majors Medical supply and she says the CDC and OSHA have laid out special guidelines for using some PPE past its expiration date in this time of Pandemic.

There are even websites telling users how to check to make sure items are still functional and when they can and can’t be used.

The state says they are sticking to those rules, issuing us a statement and a link to the CDC’s Considerations for Release of Stockpiled N95s Beyond the Manufacturer-Designated Shelf Life.

“The State has relied on a mix of PPE supplied by the federal government and PPE purchased on the private market. For purchases on the private market, OSDH has been able to secure PPE with adequate shelf-life time remaining for the products. All PPE deployed by the State has been done in accordance with CDC guidelines. If hospitals have concerns about their emergency resupply, it is imperative they contact OSDH immediately.” OSDH

But Cudd says knowing the rules and having the necessary paperwork to back up using expired PPE could make the state-issued items more trouble than they are worth.

“It’s kind of funny because on one hand the state is sending it to you but on the other hand the state would be writing a violation if you didn’t have a letter,” said Cudd.

We reached out to several Oklahoma City hospitals to see if expired state-issued PPE was a problem.

One responded that they had no issues.

Another told us they did have a problem with it back in April but it hasn’t been since.

