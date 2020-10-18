Softball State Titles and a Massive Football Showdown Star on Saturday

It was a huge weekend for Oklahoma’s prep stars. Not only did fast pitch softball hand out softball state titles for the big class, but we had a massive showdown on the gridiron.

For softball, we saw a 6A program bring home their first ever state championship in the sport. Plus, another west side squad brought home softball crown number six!

Plus, Carl Albert traveled to Piedmont to square off with the Wildcats. Piedmont needing a big win to keep pace in the playoff picture in 5A.

Highlights courtesy of Nate Feken and anchored by Dylan Buckingham.