Sold out doghouse competition to raise money for Ponca City’s Humane Society

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tickets for the upcoming Ultimate Doghouse competition in Ponca City are sold out, and all the money from the event will go to Ponca City’s newly remodeled animal shelter.

The competition will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Marland Estate, 901 Monument Road.

The competition is part of an event that will celebrate the grand opening and renaming of the Ponca City Humane Society to the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society.

Chuck Greenwood, Board President of the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society, said the remodel and upgrades to the Humane Society building have been in development for three years and cost $1.6 million.

Prior to the improvements, the building could house 60 to 64 dogs. Now, the Humane Society can shelter as many as 124 dogs, Greenwood said.

The Ultimate Doghouse competition will raise money to care for the animals that will be kept at the improved Humane Society.

Several teams are participating in the competition, and many of them have built some impressive dog houses.

“I never dreamed one dog house would have a $3,000 heat and air unit. I never dreamed one dog house would have a central vacuum unit. You have one dog house that was pretty much made by a 3D printing process. [The competition] has taken a life of its own,” Greenwood said.

One participant is building a doghouse that resembles the new humane society facility, according to Greenwood.

Many business leaders signed up for the competition to have a team-building exercise.

“Sons who are running companies are getting parents involved,” Greenwood said. “This is a cool deal. I expected it to be good. I never saw this getting the life it has underneath it right now.”

The event will feature two bands and even a 40-foot video board.

In conjunction with the event, the Ponca City mayor will proclaim Feb. 15 ‘You’re in the Dog House Day’. Greenwood suggested the name.

“The reason I picked that name is because it’s the day after Valentine’s Day, and if you screwed up on Valentine’s Day, you’re in the dog house,” Greenwood said.

This will be the competition’s first year, and it will definitely return next year, Greenwood said.

The new and improved shelter is now officially open. It’s located at 900 W. Prospect. That building was originally completed in 1992. Greenwood’s father, Charles Greenwood, was one of the Ponca City Humane Society board members who spearheaded the shelter’s development.

The upgraded shelter will have new programs in 2020, including a reading program in which local school students come in and read to dogs, as well as a program for senior citizens to come in and sit with senior dogs.

“We just want to get some senior citizens through our door to help them and help the animals,” Greenwood said.