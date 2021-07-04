Some Fourth of July activities see changes after rainfall last week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Fourth of July activities changed slightly because of the wet weather last week, including at Arcadia Lake and the Tribute to Liberty event in Midwest City.

At Tribute to Liberty, the main stage was moved to the parking lot next to Rotary Pavilion so it was on hard ground, instead of a muddy area.

“This is a time for us to celebrate Independence Day here in Midwest City,” Josh Ryan, communications and marketing director for Midwest City, said. “Joe B. Barnes [Regional Park] like most of the community, the OKC metro in general, received some record numbers in total rainfall. We had some really muddy spots in our traditional event venue area we decided to move up to a hard surface.”

People who attended enjoyed music, food trucks, and fireworks.

“I’m really excited for the band, my kids really like instruments and listening to music, so that’s what I’m really excited for,” Michala Peeler said.

Most the kids were looking forward to the fireworks.

“I’m just excited for the fireworks,” Dalton Bartell said.

“The fireworks and spending time with my friends,” Rita Wade said.

“The fireworks,” SoHayLa Bartell said.

“I’m looking forward to the fireworks tonight,” Athan Howe said.

“Seeing the fireworks!” Kyson Howe said.

Attendees also say it’s good to be out and about.

“After everything being shut down, it’s nice to have a little bit of normalcy,” Jacob Peeler said.

“We all finally got to get together, finally celebrate the Fourth, since we didn’t get to do it last year,” Jacqualine Bartell said.

“Just celebrating the Fourth of July, and just celebrating the freedoms and returning to normal before this pandemic,” Aaron Holcomb said.

At Arcadia Lake, the closed boat ramps and docks due to high waters were a bit of a damper.

“It’s kind of messing up all the fishing, we came out here hoping to snag some, but we keep getting snagged on like trees and stuff,” Trevaughn Craig, who was at the lake, said.

“If I had the choice the be on a boat, I’d definitely be on a boat out in the middle, get the trap on the fish,” Jayce Craig said.