Some gyms and fitness studios reopen with precautions in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Not every gym and fitness studio chose to reopen on May 1, but for those who did, there are extra precautions in place.

One fitness studio, Pilates on Western, chose to reopen with measures like smaller class sizes and extensive cleaning.

Co-owner Gina Bruno-Dunn says she was ready to get back open as soon as possible.

“We felt like we could really control our space and make everybody safe,” she said.

There are lots of distancing measures in place. Only four people are allowed in each pilates class on spaced-out machines. A maximum of six people is allowed for barre and yoga classes so everyone can be spread out. A significant amount of extra cleaning is taking place.

“We’ve always sanitized everything prior, we’ve just kind of upped the game, we’ve added steaming, we do the floors, we take our shoes off, we encourage everyone to wash their hands,” Bruno-Dunn said.

She says she’s not concerned about people exercising together.

“I feel like it’s a really controlled environment, you’re not really close enough to anyone that I feel like you could spread germs,” she said. Some clients choose to wear masks when working out. The studio moved to virtual classes during shelter-in-place, and they’re keeping that option if people don’t feel safe going in.

“Some clients have still continued to stay home and continue with the virtual. I think that that’s fine, everyone should do what they’re comfortable with. Everyone’s situation is different,” Bruno-Dunn said.