Some gyms and fitness studios reopen with precautions in place

There are lots of distancing measures in place. Only four people are allowed in each pilates class on spaced-out machines. A maximum of six people is allowed for barre and yoga classes so everyone can be spread out.
A significant amount of extra cleaning is taking place.
She says she’s not concerned about people exercising together.
“I feel like it’s a really controlled environment, you’re not really close enough to anyone that I feel like you could spread germs,” she said.
Some clients choose to wear masks when working out.
The studio moved to virtual classes during shelter-in-place, and they’re keeping that option if people don’t feel safe going in.
“Some clients have still continued to stay home and continue with the virtual. I think that that’s fine, everyone should do what they’re comfortable with. Everyone’s situation is different,” Bruno-Dunn said.