Some metro restaurants elect to remain closed May 1 despite go-ahead from Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — While Governor Stitt said restaurants can begin reopening on May 1st, some restaurants are choosing to stay closed.

On Wednesday, Governor Stitt announced he is reopening the state in phases, part of that includes restaurants opening on May 1st.

Wednesday evening, Rachel Cope, the CEO of 84 Hospitality Group posted on Facebook:

“Despite the announcement today by our governor, 84 Hospitality Group restaurants will NOT be reopening on May 1st. We WILL continue to operate under our current model with Empire Slice House, Revolución/Burger Punk, Gorō Ramen, and Easy E Slice Shop doing takeout, curbside, and delivery via Postmates.

It is our opinion that we need more time before opening the doors to the public. Thank you all so much for your support thus far and stay safe out there.”

News 4 spoke with the owner of Rococo Restaurant, Bruce Rinehart, on Wednesday. He said he wasn’t sure if they’d be reopening on May 1st.

“We want to open, but we want to do it the right way too and I don’t think a rush to do it is the smartest thing,” Rinehart said.