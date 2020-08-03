Some Mid-Del teachers concerned about gathering in-person for professional development

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Some teachers at the Mid-Del School District are concerned about upcoming in-person professional development training.

About a thousand teachers are expected to gather at First Southern Baptist Church.

Attendance is required, but everyone will be wearing a masks.

Some teachers, however, want more options, like virtual training.

“We gave students options, we gave parents options, if we’re coming back to school, we’d like to have some options too for going to [professional development],” Lori Burris, president of the Mid-Del Association of Classroom Teachers, said.

Professional development will include speakers, technology training, as well as trauma and lesson plan training.

Burris says a large gathering is almost like an experiment.

“It is a little bit like this is the test, we’re going to go, and then we have a week to see how everybody feels during that,” she said.

There will be a week between professional development and the start of school. The school year will start on Aug. 24, and students will be on a blended schedule.

The district told KFOR, “We encourage our staff to reach out to their principals if they have questions or concerns.” They said they won’t be releasing a further statement.

The executive pastor at First Southern Baptist Church, Steve Russell, reassures everyone that there’s plenty of space for social distancing, and he thinks it’s perfectly safe with precautions like masks and temperature checks.

“We’re grateful Mid-Del felt like they could reach out to us so they could wisely and safely use the facilities to conduct their business on how they can educate our children,” Russell said. “There’s all kind of room here. As you can imagine, half a million square feet. That’s a lot of space. Three buildings, and they have more than enough space. You could probably put all of Oklahoma City schools in here if you wanted to.”

