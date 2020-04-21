Some Oklahomans still missing unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just last week, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission told KFOR many of the issues it was facing were largely fixed.

For some, this isn’t true.

“Every day we go check the mail box and every day we hope it’s there,” said Lindsey Treece.

Lindsey Treece lost her job and applied for unemployment back in March. She was approved, but it’s now late April and she hasn’t seen a dime.

“We’ve got several head of horses here. They have to eat. We have to eat. Rent has to be paid,” said Treece.

Treece says she was approved and according to her online account, she’s due almost $3,000.

The problem?

The debit card that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission uses to load the money onto never came in the mail.

“I can’t be unique. The problem I’m having has to be more than just me,” said Treece.

It turns out she’s not unique. News 4 has fielded many complaints from others just like this.

One of them came from Amy Ledford.

“I can look at my account and see all the money is there on my account but I just haven’t gotten my card…Nobody ever calls me back. They give me a reference number and nobody ever calls back,” said Ledford.

The call center- a problem Steve Harp with the Office of Management and Enterprise said on Friday was largely fixed.

“You’ll instantly get someone if you call…We’re trying to eliminate as many of those call backs as we can,” said Harp.

He also told KFOR he was aware of the debit card problem but that it wasn’t entirely the fault of the OESC.

He says it also lies with Conduent, the company the state pays to distribute the cards.

“We’re working with that provider now. They’re fighting the same issues that we’re fighting in the state,” said Harp.

Both Treece and Ledford say when OESC couldn’t help, they tried calling Conduent.

“The card company is very frustrating,” said Treece.

They say they were only able to reach an automated system, which gave them an automated list of prompts.

It ultimately asked for their card numbers, but since they never received a card, they also have no numbers.

“Then it says we’re sorry you’re having difficulty, goodbye,” said Treece.

“I’m on hold for like three to four hours and it just hangs up automatically,” said Ledford.

News 4 reached out to the OESC for a comment regarding the debit card issue and was given this statement:

“The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is working closely with Conduent to deal with recent issues relating to the issuance of Oklahoma UI debit cards and the timely deposit of funds on such cards. With the USPS experiencing staff shortages at such a high level, current expectations can run as high as 16 to 18 days for the initial receipt of cards. This was compounded by a recent system mishap that led to a 1 to 2 day delay on deposits. So every system and procedure is being examined in order to make certain that efficiencies are increasing on a regular basis. We understand that Oklahoman’s are counting on us and we expect to progress on this front daily.”

KFOR also reached out to the card company, Conduent, but as of the time of this story, has not heard back.