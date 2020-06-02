Some police officers joining protesters for prayers, hugs in several US cities

(CNN) — Americans have been protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police for days on end in dozens of cities throughout the United States.

While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in many places, some officers have shown solidarity with the movement by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.

A police officer embraces a protester who helped disperse a crowd of people during a demonstration Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields during a protest Monday near Centennial Olympic park kneeled in front of demonstrators.

In a show of peace and solidarity, law enforcement officials with riot shields take a knee in front of protesters on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta, during a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Curtis ComptonAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

In another image, an officer wearing a gas mask, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests in the southern city.

The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.

DENVER, CO – JUNE 01: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen (C) links arms with people protesting the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Protests continue in cities across the country after Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Pazen said dozens of his officers had been injured while responding to the protests but were eager to return and protect the rights of demonstrators.

In New York, Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, embraced a demonstrator during a protest in his city Monday.

Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, hugs an activist as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

On the west coast, protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shook hands with a California Highway Patrol officer during a protest in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.

Protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shakes hands with a California Highway Patrol officer on June 1, 2020 in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles, California during a protest over the death of George Floyd. – Major US cities — convulsed by protests, clashes with police and looting since the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd a week ago — braced Monday for another night of unrest. More than 40 cities have imposed curfews after consecutive nights of tension that included looting and the trashing of parked cars. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

At least two officers in Connecticut joined demonstrators as they marched through Bristol Monday.

Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano was hugged by a protester as he joined a march with fellow officer Chris Bird.

Angela Houlder hugs Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano after and he and fellow officer Chris Bird joined several hundred people marching on Main Street in Bristol Monday, June 1, 2020 during a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

In Minnesota, the state where Floyd was killed, an officer and a demonstrator shared an emotional embrace during a protest in St. Paul.

Gemini Stone Pollard, left, hugs a police officer Monday, June 1, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)