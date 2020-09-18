Some questioning Court Clerk’s reference to a hanging; he says he was referring to himself

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren was heard on video before a Budget Board meeting making a comment that some are questioning.

The voice of Warren is heard saying, “They oughta hang that guy, and maybe we’ll sing that song together, hang him from the highest trees.”

Some people are questioning the comment on social media.

The Village Council member Adam tweeted, “I’m speechless, no one should ever use these words.

Warren says he wasn’t talking about anyone else.

“I was talking about me,” he said.

He says he was speaking to a former county assessor in the audience and was only joking about his tardiness.

“He said something about the court clerk which was funny, and I said, ‘yeah they oughta hang the guy,’ referring to me, implying I was late,” he said. “I’m almost 70 years old so I’m from a different world, and I said, ‘hang him from the highest trees” like the song.”

When asked if the comment might be offensive to some, he said, “I hope not, it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

