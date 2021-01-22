Some residents have concerns about Oiltown Throwdown wrestling tournament in Blackwell; organizers say there are many safety measures

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Over a thousand kids, some from out of state, will be coming to Blackwell this week for the Oiltown Throwdown wrestling tournament.

A concerned resident contacted KFOR saying, “there are approximately 1200 people coming here for a wrestling tournament this weekend. Some are from out of state. How can this be legal?”

The Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association says they are dividing everyone into four sessions in two buildings at the Blackwell Event Center to stay under capacity.

“That’s about 150 kids per building, which is well under the 1,440 occupancy load,” Jeremy Rooks, a director with the OKWA, said.

There are only two spectators allowed per athlete.

“That’s one of the huge precautions we’ve taken is splitting it up into separate sessions and also utilizing both buildings so that we can space out as much as possible,” Rooks said.

The governor’s executive order allows for four spectators per athlete or 50 precent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Organizers are also sanitizing between session, doing temperature checks, and requiring masks, except for when athletes are competing. They will also only allow people in when it’s time for their session.

“This is something we need to do for the kids,” Rooks said.

Others in Blackwell say they understand why people may be worried, but say kids should be able to compete.

“I do think if the proper precautions are taken then we should be fine, but I completely understand why people have the concerns that they do,” Nichole Galvan, a Ponca City resident who was in Blackwell, said.

“I have no problem with the wrestling tournament whatsoever,” Blackwell resident Phil Green said. “The wrestling tournament is just something these kids look forward to. Those kids work hard all year long to do this. I think give them a shot to go out and wrestle and try to get back to where we need to be.”

Organizers also say they chose the Blackwell Event Center because it’s a bigger space than where the tournament is typically held.