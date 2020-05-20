OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More businesses are allowed to reopen across Oklahoma, but right now that doesn’t mean they’re back to normal.

One family-owned business in south Oklahoma City opened their doors Saturday but is struggling to get people inside.

Jump!Zone has been in business for over ten years and with such hands-on activity, they spend most of their days cleaning.

It was filled with smiles and laughs Wednesday, but that hasn’t been the case for a couple of months.

“Well it’s been rough,” said one owner Stephanie Phillips.

Phillips brought in her kids to show News 4 what’s usually happening around the place.

Jump!Zone now added to the long list of small business struggling to get through this COVID-19 pandemic.

Their federal loan went right toward necessities.

“We paid our rent and our insurance… stuff to stay afloat. It just didn’t last very long,” said Phillips.

The doors officially opened again last week, but with some extra work involved.

They’re cleaning constantly with bleach, disinfectant, and even special cleaner for the slides.

“Constantly when kids are coming and leaving we’re constantly cleaning everything all day,” she said.

All employees are wearing masks.

Phillips says parties that come in right now have been private, just family and friends.

They’re trying to limit the number of people involved.

Most of the groups have been 20 people or less.

Since they reopened, they’re averaging about 10 kids every day… usually it’d be over 50.

“We opened up last Saturday and it’s just… customer flow hasn’t been like normal,” she said.

As the flow does start to return to normal, Phillips says they’ll adjust based on the CDC recommendations.

For now, she wants people to know they’re open and ready for business.

“You can feel safe when you come here, because that’s our number one priority,” she said.

If you’d like to book a party, or reach out to schedule one in advance you can do that here.

Phillips says they are also open for “open jump” during their normal business hours.