NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska (Storyful/KFOR) – Folks in Nebraska got an eerie sight in the sky when storm clouds created an evil-looking face.

The pareidolia cloud formation happened May 17th during a severe thunderstorm. Pareidolia is the phenomenon of seeing familiar objects in the sky, such as a rabbit, or on a piece of toast, such as Jesus.

Krzysiek Kaczala captured the video in western Nebraska near North Platte.