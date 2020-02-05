Son allegedly shot, killed father, Midwest City police say

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a son allegedly shot and killed his father, Midwest City police say.

Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials received a 911 call from a crying woman who said, “My son just shot my husband and ran outside with the gun!”

Police responded to the scene near NE 23rd and Spencer and found Karl John Haucket, 57, dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials took Kurtis Leon Raines-Haucket into custody after his mother identified him as the alleged shooter.

According to Midwest City Police, the family was inside their home when Kurtis allegedly shot his father.

The mother told police another adult son was also in the home and that Krusti was acting irrationally before the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, Kurtis allegedly ran outside with the gun, threw it on the ground and came back inside the home.

He was taken to the Midwest City Police Department Jail where he is being held on one count of first-degree murder.