Sooner and Cowboy Honored By Big 12 Basketball

A pair of basketball players from Oklahoma have been honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Oklahoma State freshman forward Kalib Boone was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Doolittle averaged 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in the Sooners’ games against Iowa State and Kansas last week.

Doolittle hit 6-of-11 from three-point range for the week, scoring 20 points against the Cyclones in a 29-point OU win, and leading OU with 27 points in the loss at Kansas.

It’s Doolittle’s third weekly Big 12 honor of the season.

Boone averaged 11.0 points a game in OSU’s wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech.

He also hit 14-of-18 from the free throw line, including going 12-14 against Tech.

The honor is Boone’s first weekly honor from the Big 12.