The number one ranked Oklahoma Sooners will host another regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament, officially.

The top overall seed Sooners, who are riding a 43 game win streak, will host Hofstra to open their regional. Hofstra earned the bid winning the CAA championship. They’re 29-25 this season.

The other two teams heading to the Norman Regional include Missouri who earned an at-large bid. The Tigers are 34-24. They’ll square off with Cal who earned an at-large bid as well with a 33-19-1 record.

The Sooners are coming off of their fifth Big 12 Tournament title in the last six seasons.