The first AP Top 25 Poll of football season out and the Oklahoma Sooners check in at number 20.
This after the Sooners finished last season 6-7.
Defending national champion Georgia comes in at number one.
In total the Big 12 had four teams ranked in the week one poll. If you extrapolated the poll out, Texas Tech would come in at 26. Baylor and Kansas each received votes. Oklahoma State did not.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa