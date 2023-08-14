The first AP Top 25 Poll of football season out and the Oklahoma Sooners check in at number 20.

This after the Sooners finished last season 6-7.

Defending national champion Georgia comes in at number one.

In total the Big 12 had four teams ranked in the week one poll. If you extrapolated the poll out, Texas Tech would come in at 26. Baylor and Kansas each received votes. Oklahoma State did not.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa