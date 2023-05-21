Oklahoma wasted no time jumping all over Cal in the Norman Reginal Final. Oklahoma hit five home runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to a six-nothing lead.

Tiare Jennings hit one of her two on the game, Alyssa Brito hit one of her two, Cydney Sanders and Jocelyn Erickson each added bombs as well.

Jennings went four for four with four RBI.

In all Oklahoma hit six home runs in the contest. It’s the fourth time they’ve done that this season. In the process, the Sooners tied an NCAA record for most home runs in a tournament game.

Oklahoma made quick work of the Golden Bears beating them 16-3 as OU advanced to their 13th straight super regional. With the win, Oklahoma won their 46th straight game. They’re two wins away from breaking Arizona’s all-time record of 47 straight wins.

Oklahoma will now face Clemson next weekend in Norman.