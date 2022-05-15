The reigning national champions are acting like it. Oklahoma softball earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 49-2 record and a Big 12 regular season crown to their credit this year.

It’s the third straight season the Sooners have earned the top overall seed.

Oklahoma will host Prairie View A&M, Friday at 6:30pm, at Marita Hynes Field.

It’s the 18th time the Sooners have hosted a regional and the 11th time in a row.

Minnesota and Texas A&M round out the regional field.

The Sooners look to bounce back after falling in the Big 12 Tournament title game to OSU 4-3 in extra innings.